Berkeley High School dropped both of its Region 7-AAAAA openers in basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Wando High School traveled over from Mt. Pleasant and handed the Lady Stags a 49-41 loss and won the boys game, 46-34.
Hakeem Meggett paced the Berkeley boys (7-6, 0-1) with 17 points and six steals. Framon Frasier chipped in eight points while Solomon had three assists for the Stags, the defending region champs.
Sam Laydon led Wando with 20 points while Jackson Lewandowski added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
In the girls game, Jyahni Smith led the Lady Stags (8-5, 0-1 region) with 12 points, seven rebounds and nine steals while Peighton Jambor and Skylar Scott added nine and eight points respectively.
Realyte Douglas and Jordan Faison grabbed five rebounds apiece for Berkeley.
Berkeley plays at Goose Creek on Jan. 17 (after press time). The Stags host James Island on Jan. 21 and travel to Stratford on Jan. 24.
Goose Creek swept Cane Bay in region play on Jan. 14.
Timberland swept at North Charleston
Timberland High School’s basketball teams dropped a pair of Region 6-AA contests at North Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Lady Wolves fell, 55-27, and the Timberland boys lost, 69-57.