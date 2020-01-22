Berkeley High School’s girls basketball earned its first Region 7-AAAAA victory at home on Jan. 21.
Jyahni Smith powered the Lady Stags with 16 points and Peighton Jambor also reached double figures with 10 points as Berkeley edged James Island, 38-27, in Moncks Corner.
Jambor led the rebounding effort with 11 boards while Realyte Douglas grabbed 10 rebounds.
Berkeley (9-6, 1-2 region) travels to Stratford High School on Jan. 24.
In the boys game, Berkeley coasted, 59-42.
Framon Frasier led the Stags (9-6, 2-1 region) with 22 points while Hakeem Meggett and Mark Crawford chipped in 14 and 13 respectively.
On Jan. 17, the Berkeley girls lost to Goose Creek, 49-33, while the Stags won the boys game, 44-37.