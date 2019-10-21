Berkeley High School bounced back from its first region loss on the football field since 2015 with a dominating performance Friday in its homecoming game.
The Stags flexed their muscles early and coasted to a 49-6 victory over visiting James Island High School. They moved past a 35-27 loss at Goose Creek Oct. 11 and have their sights set on a strong finish to the regular season.
Their next region clash will be against a team with its back against the wall in the playoff chase.
The Stags (5-2, 2-1 region) travel to Stratford High School Friday. Berkeley has won three in a row in the series, including 50-20 in Moncks Corner last season.
The Knights (3-4, 1-2 region) are coming off a stinging, 29-28 loss at Cane Bay High School Friday. The Cobras successfully went for two in double overtime to hand the Knights their second straight tough loss. The Knights fell to Wando, 15-7, a week earlier.
Stratford quarterback Josh Davis passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another in the Cane Bay loss. In three region games, Davis has passed for 730 yards with four touchdowns passing and three rushing.
After Stratford, Berkeley hosts Cane Bay in its regular-season finale.
Against James Island, Stags quarterback Willie Chisolm was 11 of 13 through the air for 166 yards and two scores. He also carried four times for 38 yards and scored once.
Receivers Hakeem Meggett and Solomon Butler added 69 and 66 yards with a touchdown each. Receiver Kyle Gill chipped in 42 yards.
Running backs Ty Haynes and Luke Gadsden led the ground game with 59 and 53 yards with a touchdown each.
On the other side, Stags defensive back Marcel Jackson and defensive lineman Jayden Broughton returned interceptions for scores from 43 yards and 41 yards out. Defensive lineman Jacquez Cancer and defensive back Myles Walker added to the Stags’ interception total.
Linebacker Jake Dunn made nine stops.