Berkeley High School football coach Randy Robinson released the Stags’ next football slate.
They start out with the bunch that knocked them off twice in 2019 when Fort Dorchester visits Moncks Corner on Aug. 28. The Patriots ousted Berkeley from the 5A playoffs in the second round, ending the Stags’ season with an 8-3 mark.
A home date with Stall follows on Sept. 4 before Berkeley goes through a rugged stretch at River Bluff (Sept. 11), Summerville (Sept. 18) and Sumter (Sept. 25). All three of the non-region foes advanced to the second round last season.
The Stags open the Region 7-AAAAA slate at home against defending region champion Goose Creek on Oct. 2.
Region play continues on Oct. 9 in Mt. Pleasant against Wando.
In the last non-region clash, Ashley Ridge rolls into Moncks Corner on Oct. 16.
The final home game is Oct. 23 against Stratford. The Stags travel to Cane Bay on Oct. 30 to finish the regular season.
Aug. 28 – vs. Fort Dorchester
Sept. 4 – vs. Stall (youth night)
Sept. 11 – at River Bluff
Sept. 18 – at Summerville
Sept. 25 – at Sumter
* Oct. 2 – vs. Goose Creek
* Oct. 9 – at Wando
Oct. 16 – vs. Ashley Ridge (homecoming)
* Oct. 23 – vs. Stratford (senior night)
* Oct. 30 – at Cane Bay
* Region 7-AAAAA game