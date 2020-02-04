Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.