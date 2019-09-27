Two historical heavyweights in the Lowcountry tacked on a classic to their long list of encounters on Friday.
Down by 18 in the first half, Berkeley rallied to force overtime with a touchdown and crucial extra point in the last minute of regulation then won it, 40-37, on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Willie Chisolm to Hakeem Meggett.
The Stags held Summerville to a 21-yard field goal by Brayden Gregory on its overtime possession.
“That’s a sweet one right there,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s top 5 for me because of the way it happened. This team has been struggling with its identity because we lost so much off last year’s team. I was hoping they’d find it tonight and they did.”
The squads split two meetings last season and Summerville knocked Berkeley out of the playoffs in the third round. Both of those were decided late too.
Summerville and Berkeley have one of the longest rivalries in state history, dating back to 1923. Friday was their 82nd meeting on the gridiron.
Chisolm and Meggett hooked up for two other scores in the second quarter, the second one a 30-yarder with 4:52 remaining in the first half as the Stags pulled within 31-20 at the break. Meggett finished with 10 catches for 153 yards.
Berkeley (3-1) bounced back from a 44-0 loss to Fort Dorchester a week earlier and travels to Wando on Friday. Robinson credited his senior group with keeping the Stags in it when mistakes helped them fall behind 31-13 in the first half.
“I just told them we had taken all the shots they had and were still in it,” Robinson said.
Summerville fell to 3-2 and heads to Ashley Ridge on Friday.
The only touchdown in the third quarter was an 8-yard run by Berkeley’s Ty Haynes as the Stags capitalized on a Summerville fumble to get within 31-27.
Neither team scored in the final quarter until Gregory’s 26-yard field goal with 1:02 left gave the Wave their short-lived 34-27 lead.
The Stags went to working the sideline and used three passes to move up to the Wave 40. A 37-yard strike to Meggett set up Chisolm’s 3-yard run with 20.8 seconds left and Roy Brown’s extra point that tied it 34-34.
The drama was not done, though.
Brown booted a short kickoff that came down in front of the return men and the Stags' Myles Walker recovered at the Green Wave’s 23. Robinson compared it to a 9-iron shot that hits the green and backs up. Summerville couldn't get on it.
After an offensive pass interference wiped out what would have been the winning score to Meggett, Brown ultimately missed a short field goal on the last play of regulation, setting the stage for an overtime finish.
The shootout began to unfold early.
The Stags muffed a punt at their own 20 and Green Wave running back Derrion Larry scored on a 12-yard run on second down.
A 3-and-out and short punt by the Stags gave the Green Wave another short field and Gregory nailed a 37-yard field goal as the Wave went up 10-0.
Berkeley’s offense got in gear on the ensuing drive but turned it over on downs on fourth-and-1 from the Green Wave 28. A pass was just out of the reach of Meggett near the goal line.
Summerville’s offense hit a big play on a third down on its next drive. Green Wave quarterback Colby Shirey found receiver Perry Wilder wide open and he raced right up the middle of the field for a 71-yard touchdown strike. Gregory’s extra point made it 17-0 with 9.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Chisolm gave the Stags a shot in the arm with a 45-yard run to Summerville’s 1 in the second quarter and running back Kortez Heyward punched it from there.
Brown’s extra point was good, making it 17-7 with 9:29 remaining in the first half.
The first of two huge plays in the second quarter by Summerville’s Brody Hopkins quickly snuffed out the Stags momentum. He returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as Summerville went up 24-7.
He answered the Stags again after they drove 80 yards to pull within 24-13 on Chisolm’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Meggett on fourth and goal with 7:01 left in the first half.
Hopkins then got behind the Stags defense along the Summerville sideline and hauled in a halfback pass from KJ Rollins for a 52-yard touchdown less to make the score 31-13 less than a minute after Berkeley’s score.
The Stags cut it to a two-possession game again on their next drive when Chisolm and Meggett hooked up from 30 yards with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter.
S - Derrion Larry 12 run (Brayden Gregory kick)
S - Gregory 36 FG
S - Perry Wilder 71 pass from Colby Shirey (Gregory kick)
B - Kortez Heyward 1 run (Roy Brown kick)
S - Brody Hopkins 95 kickoff return (Gregory kick)
B - Hakeem Meggett 7 pass from Willie Chisolm (kick failed)
S - Hopkins 52 pass from KJ Rollins (Gregory kick)
B - Meggett 30 pass from Chisolm (Brown kick)
B - Ty Haynes 8 run (Brown kick)
S - Gregory 26 FG
B - Chisolm 3 run (Brown kick)
S - Gregory 21 FG
B - Meggett 7 pass from Chisolm (no kick)