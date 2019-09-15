The Berkeley High School football team will attempt to exact some revenge for a season-ending loss to a longtime rival last season while honoring some Stags athletic greats on Friday, Sept. 27.
Summerville High School will roll in to Moncks Corner as the Stags’ eighth annual Hall of Fame game opponent.
BHS will honor the latest class to go into its athletic hall of fame at halftime, bringing the total number of hall of famers to 59 (57 athletes and 2 teams).
“I'm pleased that Berkeley's opponent in the Hall of Fame game this year is Summerville, since Berkeley-Summerville has been such a historical rivalry over the years,” BHS athletic hall of fame chairman Craig Mims said. “There should be a huge crowd. If I were being inducted, Summerville is who I'd want Berkeley to be playing.”
The induction ceremony is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 in the school’s cafeteria.
Tickets are $10 and include dinner. They are available at Mims-Garrett Insurance (400 Altman Street, Suite A, Moncks Corner).
For more information, email berkeleyhof@yahoo.com for more info.
Summerville and Berkeley met twice last season, with the Stags winning the regular season matchup only to fall in the third round of the playoffs.
The Green Wave went on to play for the Lower State title.
The eighth BHS Hall of Fame class is listed below:
Bubba Hightower (1970) — Standout golfer for the Stags… Four-year letter winner… Played collegiately at Baptist College (team MVP in 1970), Anderson College and the University of South Carolina… A former South Carolina Amateur champion… Won numerous local and statewide golf tournaments… PGA club professional who played the mini-tours attempting to qualify for the PGA Tour… National Long Driving Championship district finalist… A legend in Lowcountry golf who passed away in 2012.
Doug Stewart (1988) — Football standout at BHS… Played on 1986 region and Lower State championship team… Rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 TDs in 1987… Post and Courier all-Lowcountry team selection... Played at Newberry College, lettering in 1988, and transferred to South Carolina State where he suffered a career-ending knee injury… Later, was one half of the 2 Live Stews sports talk radio show with his brother, Ryan, a 2012 BHS Hall of Fame inductee.
Mike Wilkerson (1992) – Three-year letter winner in track and football… North-South All-star game selection in 1991… Post and Courier/Palmetto Touchdown Club Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1991… Berkeley County discus champion in 1990… Three-year letterman at The Citadel from 1992-95 … Offensive line coach for Berkeley’s 1996 state championship team… Currently, principal at Berkeley Middle School.
Willis High (1997) — Basketball, football and track athlete… Three-year letter winner in football… Receiver and punter on 1994 state championship football team… Track letterwinner in 400-meter hurdles and high jump… Four-year basketball letterwinner and starter, scoring more than 1,000 career points… High School Sports Report all-state in 1997… Played basketball at Wofford... Served as head basketball coach at St. John’s Christian Academy.
Shon Gray (1988) – Four-year letter winner in both softball and basketball… Four-time all-region in basketball… All-state basketball player in 1988… Two-year starter at USC-Spartanburg (Now USC Upstate)… Played on 1992 and 1993 MEAC conference championship basketball teams for South Carolina State… MEAC all-tournament team in 1993.