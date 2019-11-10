Berkeley High School football coach Randy Robinson probably didn’t really need to remind a surging group of Stags what happened the last time they encountered Fort Dorchester High School this season.
They should easily recall how rough a night it was in North Charleston Sept. 20. The Patriots pulled away in the second half to win 44-0, handing the Stags their first shutout loss since the 2014 season.
“I talked to them after the game Friday,” Robinson said. “I said you don’t always get second chances. Hopefully we’ll have more energy and execute better. Defensively, we were fine. Offensively, we were a train wreck. Part of that was their defensive line.”
The Stags (8-2) won their fourth straight game in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday, coasting past West Florence 46-0 in Moncks Corner. Since falling to Goose Creek High School, Berkeley has outscored the opposition 176-20.
“Since we left the field at Goose Creek, we’ve played pretty well,” Robinson said. “We’ve been consistent. For whatever reason, before that we played well for half a game or a quarter of a game. That caught up with us at Goose Creek.”
Fort Dorchester brings a perfect 10-0 mark into the second-round game. The Patriots are coming off a 31-3 victory against Lexington High School. They’re scoring 39.7 points and allowing 9.4 points per game.
“I think they’re getting better offensively,” Robinson said. “They’re getting better on the offensive line. Defensively they’re as good a group as I’ve ever prepared for.”
The Berkeley-Fort Dorchester winner meets either Dutch Fork or Wando in the third round. Berkeley would travel to Dutch Fork and host Wando.
Against West Florence, the Stags got a pair of touchdown runs from Luke Gadsden and a two touchdown passes from Willie Chisolm to Solomon Butler, who went over 100 yards receiving.
Kortez Heyward and Tykeim Haynes contributed rushing scores and Jamar Smalls got the defense into the scoring act with a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown, putting the finishing touches on a rout.