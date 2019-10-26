Berkeley High School’s football team enters the final week of the regular season needing to take out a rival to ensure at least one home playoff game.
The Stags, coming off a 34-7 road win over Stratford High School, host Cane Bay High School Friday with a chance to lock up a second-place finish in Region 7-AAAAA.
The Stags (6-2, 3-1 region) have won three straight in the series, including a 42-7 win in Summerville last season.
The Cobras (5-4, 2-2) fell hard, 42-0, on the road to Wando High School Friday. Berkeley defeated Wando 43-13 earlier in region play.
Comparing other scores, Cane Bay edged Stratford in double overtime by one and slipped past James Island by three on a last-second field goal.
Berkeley mashed James Island 49-6 Oct. 18.
"Records don't matter in rivalries and we know Cane Bay will be ready to play,” BHS coach Randy Robinson said. “We have to play four quarters of solid football. It's fun to play the local schools. All the kids know each other and both teams want the bragging rights. We get everyone's best shot but that's okay. It means we're doing things right.”
The Stags have won two straight by a total score of 83-13 since dropping their only region game at Goose Creek High School Oct. 11. The Gators (6-2, 4-0 region) wrapped up the No. 1 seed out of the region with a blowout of James Island Friday.
If the Stags edge Cane Bay, they’ll host the winner of West Florence and South Florence Nov. 8 when the curtains come up on the postseason in Class 5A.
They could fall into a three-way tie for second with Cane Bay and Wando with a loss and tiebreaker procedures come into play. Wando (2-2 region) takes on James Island Friday.
In the win over Stratford (3-5, 1-3 region), Berkeley quarterback Willie Chisolm threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. He passed for 240 yards.
Receiver Kyle Gill grabbed two touchdowns from 28 and 4 yards for the Stags. Eric Green hauled in a seven-yard strike from Chisolm.
Receivers Hakeem Meggett and Solomon Butler led the Stags in yardage with 118 and 106 on 11 total grabs.
Chisolm and Ty Haynes scored on short runs for Berkeley’s first two touchdowns as the Stags went on to lead 20-0 at halftime.
Berkeley’s defense was strong all night. It came up with three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble recovery - and turned away the Knights inside the 5-yard line in the first half.