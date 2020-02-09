BHS signees
Berkeley High School's signing day honorees.

The Berkeley County School District’s annual signing day event was at Stratford High School on Feb. 5 and recognized more than 30 student-athletes for signing college deals that will help them academically at the next level.

Some signed on Feb. 5 and others inked letters of intent earlier.

Berkeley had 10 honored while Goose Creek had nine recognized.

Between the two, the Gators and Stags had 11 football players setting in motion plans to play in college. Baseball and softball accounted for nine signees.

Berkeley

Football

DeAndre Ferguson -- Erskine College

Hakeem Meggett -- Lenoir Rhyne

Hunter Powers -- Newberry College

Jaleen Thompson -- Albany State University

Baseball

Jeffrey Ziegler – The Citadel

Jed Hutson – Southern Wesleyan

Michael Singletary – USC Salkehatchie

Eric Green – USC Salkehatchie

Soccer

Shelby McCutchen -- Converse College

Alyssa Ann Morrell -- Methodist University

Cane Bay

Baseball

Kristofer Blanco -- Coker College

Basketball

Malakhi Stremlow -- Newberry College

Competition Cheer

Erin McGinley -- Newberry College

Cross Country/Track

Zane Jackson -- Elon University

Robert Perrecone -- The Citadel

Soccer

Reagan Chafin -- Spartanburg Methodist

Goose Creek

Basketball

Aniyah Oliver -- Francis Marion

Football

Emmanuel Mukuamu – Hutchinson Community College

DeAngelo Bright -- Allen University

Darrel Capleton -- Charleston Southern University

Damon Mouzon -- University of Charleston

Devante Pryor -- University of Charleston

Gavin White-Burgess -- Erskine

Jekiah Wigfall -- University of Charleston

Softball

Kylie Smith -- Columbia College

Track & Field

Ameiyah Gant -- Limestone College

Hanahan

Cross Country/Track

Kylie Futrell -- North Greenville University

Soccer

Zoe Mills -- Columbia College

Softball

Golden Thrower -- Georgia College

Philip Simmons

Tennis

Coy Simon -- University of Tennessee

Timberland High

Softball

Brooke Moody -- Presbyterian College

Tori Rose -- Newberry College