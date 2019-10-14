Former Berkeley High School defensive back Israel Mukuamu made a significant impact for the University of South Carolina in its stunning upset at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
Mukuamu made three interceptions and returned one 53 yards for a score in the Gamecocks’ 20-17 victory in double overtime in front of more than 92,000 inside Sanford Stadium.
Mukuamu became the first Gamecocks players to record three interceptions in a game since Patrick Hinton did it Oct. 29, 1988 against North Carolina State.
The Former Stags standout was the second leading tackler on the day, finishing with seven solos and four assists.
Two other Berkeley County School District products also contributed. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (Goose Creek) and defensive back R.J. Roderick (Cane Bay) each made four stops. Kinlaw recorded his fifth sack of the season.
South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak to Georgia.
The Gamecocks host Florida at noon on Saturday.
No. 4 Kennesaw State 45,
Charleston Southern 23
Kennesaw State built a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and cruised past visiting Charleston Southern, 45-23, in a Big South football game on Saturday.
The Buccaneers fall to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers passed for 296 yards and two scores. Kicker Alex Usry was good on field goals from 49, 50 and 31 yards.
Receivers Garris Schwarting (6-131) and Kameron Brown (5-68) hauled in touchdown grabs.
"I saw a lot of bright spots," first-year CSU coach Autry Denson said. "What I saw from my team is they play with heart every week. They fight. We are one or two plays away from being what we need to be. That's the difference right now. We're going to continue to work on our process and continue to make progress."
CSU travels to North Alabama for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Lions are 2-4 and lost to Hampton, 40-34, in their last game Oct. 5.
Fan Fest
Charleston Southern will have its annual Buccaneer Basketball Fan Fest Tuesday, Oct. 22 inside the Buccaneer Field House.
The event begins at 7 p.m., and fans have the opportunity to meet men's and women's basketball players, pick up a poster, play games and win prizes. Admission is free.
Buc Club members have the opportunity to pick their seats and their parking spaces for the season with the purchase of their season tickets.
The men's team tips off its season inside the Buc Dome Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. versus Columbia International while the women open their home slate Nov. 9 with a noon clash against South Carolina State.
Stingrays open with win
The South Carolina Stingrays scored the first four goals of the game and doubled up the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-2, to win the ECHL season opener Saturday night at the Amway Center in Orlando
The win is the first for Steve Bergin, who was named the Rays’ coach in April.
Nine Stingrays skaters had points, including two assists each for Andrew Cherniwchan, Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully. Goaltender Parker Milner knocked down 20 shots.
South Carolina plays at Atlanta Friday before opening the home slate of the schedule at the North Charleston Coliseum. It is Pack the House Night and all tickets are $15. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.