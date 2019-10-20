St. John’s Christian’s football team continued putting it all together as the regular season winds down.
The Cavaliers trailed after a quarter but got it in gear on offense and pulled away in the second half for a 43-20 homecoming victory over Holly Hill Academy Friday. They led 14-8 at the break and 28-14 after three quarters.
The Cavaliers have won four straight since losing their only game of the season at Andrew Jackson Sept. 20. They’ve outscored opponents by 22.5 points a game in the stretch.
They travel to Patrick Henry Friday before finishing the regular season at home against Cathedral Nov. 1.
Patrick Henry is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the region after a 60-20 loss to Palmetto Christian Friday. The Cavaliers won last year, 64-0.
Against Holly Hill, the Cavs got 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from running back Bryce Taylor. Taylor’s scoring runs covered 38 and 20 yards.
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Nick Jimenez and returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a score. Running back Bryce Ellison scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Fletcher Law was the second-leading rusher behind Taylor with 97 yards.
Jaden Bradley powered St. John’s Christian with 19 total tackles and Law added 16 total stops and an interception. Corey Moraux added nine and Ellison seven tackles.
Bookert made two interceptions and Rochard Tingue recovered a fumble.
Cross 36 Bethune-Bowman 14
Dorian Pinckney rushed and caught a touchdown to lead Cross (4-4, 1-2 region) past Bethune-Bowman (2-6, 0-3 region) Friday night.
Pinckney finished with 88 rushing yards. Tylik Green had a solid contribution for the Trojans, rushing 13 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Deondre Brown passed for 69 yards and a touchdown.
A solid defensive effort from the Trojans helped close out a hard fought victory for Cross.
The Trojans end the regular season Friday at home against Scott’s Branch.
Cane Bay 29 Stratford 28
Cane Bay quarterback Alex Mart rolled out and connected with diving receiver AJ Miles in the front corner of the end zone for the game-winning 2-point conversion in the Cobras’ 29-28 win over visiting Stratford in double overtime Friday.
Stratford had just taken a 28-21 lead on Josh Davis’s 10-yard touchdown pass to David Washington and Jordan Ray’s extra point. Davis finished with 393 yards passing and three touchdown passes, and ran for another for the Knights.
On Cane Bay’s possession, Mart scored on second down from the 6, his second touchdown. His first one was a 25-yarder in the second quarter and he finished with 235 yards on 34 carries.
In the first overtime, Cane Bay had two cracks inside the 1 but came away empty and Stratford missed a field goal on first down.
“The big thing is we’ve been in so many situations where it was close and we did something stupid like rough the passer or something like that and lost ball games,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “Just to see them fight and come out on top was great for this team. Our overtime record ain’t great. Last year was the first year we ever won one.”
The Cobras (5-3, 2-1 region) have won five straight against the Knights and head to Wando High School Friday for another key region matchup.
Stratford (3-4, 1-2 region) hosts Berkeley High School.
Friday night scores
Berkeley 49, James Island 6
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
Cane Bay 29, Stratford 28, OT
Cross 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
Edisto 48, North Charleston 0
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
Fort Dorchester 56, Stall 30
Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6
Goose Creek 35, Wando 10
Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12
Oceanside Collegiate 70, Philip Simmons 0
Palmetto Christian 60, Patrick Henry 20
Porter-Gaud 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 10
St. John’s 31, Military Magnet 0
St. John’s Christian 43, Holly Hill Academy 20
Summerville 50, West Ashley 0
Timberland 42, Burke 0
Woodland 37, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36