One moment late in Berkeley High School’s first football scrimmage of the summer captured the overall performance in a microcosm.
A Stags fullback barreled through the second level of Brookland-Cayce’s defense and crushed a safety coming up to make the tackle. Churning forward for even more yards, the ball popped out and the Bearcats came up with a turnover inside their own 10-yard line.
The Stags gave great effort but left some things to be desired in execution.
“We made a ton of mistakes but we played hard,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “As long as they keep playing hard, that’s why we have coaches. We can get things corrected.”
Berkeley is at River Bluff on Aug. 12 (after press time). The Stags bounced River Bluff from the playoffs last season.
The Stags’ first time under the lights will be Friday in the Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree.
Berkeley will likely be without starting quarterback Willie Chisolm for the jamboree and possibly the season-opener against Stall on Aug. 23.
He suffered a foot sprain one of the first few days of practice.
“Nothing’s broke,” Robinson said. “It’s just a bad sprain. Hopefully he’ll be back in a week or two. We’re definitely not going to push it. We’re going to get him back when he’s ready.”
Against Brookland-Cayce, backup quarterback Trey Minor got the reps and did a serviceable job. Running back Jermaine Myers had a long touchdown run to cap the scrimmage.
“I was happy with how Trey executed,” Robinson said. “When your starting quarterback is out for a little bit and your backup guy is getting all the snaps, you worry about turnovers but we did a pretty good job of protecting the ball.”
Wide receivers Eric Green and Kyle Gill will get more reps in practice while Chisolm is out.
The passing game was not as effective against Brookland-Cayce. New receivers Solomon Butler, Hakeem Meggett and Green are eager to show they can replace 2018 standouts DJ Chisolm and Dervon Pesnell.
“I think the wide receivers were frustrated,” Robinson said, “but we’re going to get sharper in the passing game as Trey gets more No. 1 reps.”
Defensively, the Stags only gave up one touchdown but had the usual gaffes in execution first scrimmages are known for.
“We had some discipline things like jumping offside,” Robinson said. “When you get hot and tired, discipline shows up. When it’s third down and less than five, you’ve got to be thinking hard count.”
Lions Club Jamboree on Aug. 16
The second Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree will have eight squads under the lights preparing for the 2019 season, including two that didn’t play in the inaugural event.
In addition to the host Berkeley Stags, Wade Hampton, Goose Creek, Stratford, Colleton County and Cane Bay are back for the second summer. Andrews and Hanahan will join the mix this year.
The first matchup on Friday kicks at 6 p.m., and admission is $7. Each of the squads in attendance will get two periods of scrimmage time.
The matchups are below:
1st period - Berkeley vs. Wade Hampton
2nd period - Goose Creek vs. Wade Hampton
3rd period - Goose Creek vs. Colleton County
4th period - Stratford vs. Colleton County
5th period - Stratford vs. Andrews
6th period - Cane Bay vs. Andrews
7th period - Cane Bay vs. Hanahan
8th period - Hanahan vs. Berkeley