The South Carolina High School League’s proposed realignment for 2020-22 was released on Thursday, Dec. 19.
All athletic programs in the Berkeley County School District will remain in their current classification under the proposed lineup.
No major change comes to Region 7-AAAAA. Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Stratford and Wando are set to remain in the region. The lone movement involves James Island, who is slated to drop down to Class 4A.
Hanahan is slated for a Class 3A region again, moving from Region 7-AAA to Region 8-AAA. Academic Magnet and Bishop England stay in the region with Hanahan and will be joined by newcomers North Charleston and Oceanside Collegiate, a pair of schools coming up from Class 2A, and Battery Creek.
Timberland remains in Region 6-AA and will maintain region rivalries Philip Simmons and Burke while picking up Lake Marion, Woodland and Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
In Class A, Cross is in a grouping with Baptist Hill, Charleston Math & Science, Low Country Leadership, Military Magnet, Palmetto Scholar’s Academy and Whale Branch, which is coming down from Class 2A. Also notable is Palmetto Scholar’s and Low Country Leadership do not have football.
The realignment and reclassification will be final in January or February after any and all appeals have been presented and decided upon by the Classification Executive Committee.
Several new factors were used in this year’s process to try to get a more accurate enrollment figure for each school. The SCHSL used the 45-day enrollment count of the current school year rather than the spring enrollment of the previous school year. Also, it only included grades 9-11 in the enrollment count.
According to a SCHSL press release, the goals of the process were to reduce the number of schools in Class 5A (currently 48); increase the number of schools in Class A (currently 38) and create a balanced number of schools in the remaining classifications (AA, AAA, AAAA).
Class A expanded to seven regions from six.
The top 40 schools were placed in 5A and the next 40 schools in 4A.
“I appreciate the hard work and commitment of the staff and the cooperation and patience of the member schools as we worked through this process,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a press release. “We truly appreciate the time and input from the reclassification-realignment guidelines committee as well. The newly formed group of individuals provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist us with this project.”