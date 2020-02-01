High school baseball season is set to crank up this month, starting with the first official practice day on Feb. 3.
Squads can hold their first scrimmage on Feb. 10, sparking a countdown to Feb. 28 and the start of the Berkeley County Diamond Classic.
Defending champion Berkeley joins Hanahan, Goose Creek, West Ashley and Philip Simmons in this year’s round robin tournament. Other Diamond Classic play dates are March 2, 4, 5 and 6.
The squad with the best overall record over four games wins the tournament, with head-to-head and runs allowed the two tiebreakers.
Stratford, which won the Berkeley County Diamond Classic in 2018, is playing in another local preseason tournament Feb. 28-March 1.
The Knights join Wando, James Island and Ashley Ridge in the 10-team Shipyard Park-Prep Baseball Report Showdown. Six more Palmetto State squads from outside the area complete the field.
The tournament schedules are listed below:
Berkeley County Diamond Classic
Friday, Feb. 28
Hanahan at Goose Creek
West Ashley at Philip Simmons
Monday, March 2
Hanahan at West Ashley
Berkeley at Philip Simmons
Wednesday, March 4
Philip Simmons at Goose Creek
West Ashley at Berkeley
Thursday, March 5
Goose Creek at West Ashley
Berkeley at Hanahan
Friday, March 6
Philip Simmons at Hanahan
Goose Creek at Berkeley
Shipyard Park / Prep Baseball Report Showdown
Friday, Feb. 28
1 p.m. – James Island vs. Byrnes
1 p.m. – North Myrtle Beach vs. Wando
3:30 p.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. Rock Hill
3:30 p.m. – Indian Land vs. Chapman
6 p.m. – Stratford vs. Walhalla
Saturday, Feb. 29
9 a.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. North Myrtle Beach
9 a.m. – Rock Hill vs. Wando
11:15 a.m. – North Myrtle Beach vs. James Island
11:15 a.m. – Stratford vs. Byrnes
1:30 p.m. – Walhalla vs. Wando
1:30 p.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. Chapman
3:45 p.m. – Rock Hill vs. Byrnes
3:45 p.m. – James Island vs. Indian Land
6 p.m. - Stratford vs. Chapman
6 p.m. – Indian Land vs. Walhalla
Sunday, March 1
8:30 a.m. – Seed 10 vs. Seed 9
9:30 a.m. – Seed 4 vs. Seed 3
10:30 a.m. - Seed 8 vs. Seed 7
12:30 p.m. - Seed 6 vs. Seed 5
1:30 p.m. – Seed 2 vs. Seed 1
* Two fields used each day