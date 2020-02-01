Landy Cox
Buy Now

Berkeley High School is the defending champion of the Berkeley County Diamond Classic.

 Rob Gantt/Independent

High school baseball season is set to crank up this month, starting with the first official practice day on Feb. 3.

Squads can hold their first scrimmage on Feb. 10, sparking a countdown to Feb. 28 and the start of the Berkeley County Diamond Classic.

Defending champion Berkeley joins Hanahan, Goose Creek, West Ashley and Philip Simmons in this year’s round robin tournament. Other Diamond Classic play dates are March 2, 4, 5 and 6.

The squad with the best overall record over four games wins the tournament, with head-to-head and runs allowed the two tiebreakers.

Stratford, which won the Berkeley County Diamond Classic in 2018, is playing in another local preseason tournament Feb. 28-March 1.

The Knights join Wando, James Island and Ashley Ridge in the 10-team Shipyard Park-Prep Baseball Report Showdown. Six more Palmetto State squads from outside the area complete the field.

The tournament schedules are listed below:

Berkeley County Diamond Classic

Friday, Feb. 28

Hanahan at Goose Creek

West Ashley at Philip Simmons

Monday, March 2

Hanahan at West Ashley

Berkeley at Philip Simmons

Wednesday, March 4

Philip Simmons at Goose Creek

West Ashley at Berkeley

Thursday, March 5

Goose Creek at West Ashley

Berkeley at Hanahan

Friday, March 6

Philip Simmons at Hanahan

Goose Creek at Berkeley

Shipyard Park / Prep Baseball Report Showdown

Friday, Feb. 28

1 p.m. – James Island vs. Byrnes

1 p.m. – North Myrtle Beach vs. Wando

3:30 p.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. Rock Hill

3:30 p.m. – Indian Land vs. Chapman

6 p.m. – Stratford vs. Walhalla

Saturday, Feb. 29

9 a.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. North Myrtle Beach

9 a.m. – Rock Hill vs. Wando

11:15 a.m. – North Myrtle Beach vs. James Island

11:15 a.m. – Stratford vs. Byrnes

1:30 p.m. – Walhalla vs. Wando

1:30 p.m. – Ashley Ridge vs. Chapman

3:45 p.m. – Rock Hill vs. Byrnes

3:45 p.m. – James Island vs. Indian Land

6 p.m. - Stratford vs. Chapman

6 p.m. – Indian Land vs. Walhalla

Sunday, March 1

8:30 a.m. – Seed 10 vs. Seed 9

9:30 a.m. – Seed 4 vs. Seed 3

10:30 a.m. - Seed 8 vs. Seed 7

12:30 p.m. - Seed 6 vs. Seed 5

1:30 p.m. – Seed 2 vs. Seed 1

* Two fields used each day