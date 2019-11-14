A pair of Timberland High School softball standouts will run the bases at the next level after finishing their senior seasons this upcoming spring.
Outfielder Brooke Moody and infielder Tori Rose signed letters of intent Wednesday, Nov. 13, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Moody is headed to Presbyterian College and Rose Newberry College.
Both players were all-state and all-region selections last season as the Lady Wolves captured region and district crowns. They’re also involved in other school activities and maintain high grade-point averages.
“Both of these girls have meant so much to me and to this program,” Timberland softball coach Ben Lailson said. “This softball season will be an exciting time and I am looking forward to watching them finish their high school careers.”
Last season, Moody batted .680 with 28 stolen bases. Rose batted .444 and had a pair of game-winning hits.