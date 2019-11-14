Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.