St. John’s Christian topped the 50-point mark for the third time and won its fifth straight game Friday.
The Cavaliers rushed for 355 yards in doubling up Patrick Henry, 56-28, on the road in a region clash.
St. John’s Christian improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the region as it prepares to host Cathedral Academy in the final regular season game Nov. 1.
"We have a lot of good, positive energy," St. John's Christian coach John McCall said. "They're working hard."
The Cavaliers coasted past Cathedral, 40-6, last season and should be able to cruise in the finale. Cathedral is winless this fall and coming off a shutout loss to Andrew Jackson.
The Cavaliers will host a playoff game Nov. 8.
St. John’s Christian wasted no time gaining control of Patrick Henry, building a 32-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Running back Fletcher Law rushed for 122 yards and scored twice on runs of 65 and 39 yards. He also made 12 tackles on defense. Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert also scored twice on the ground – 6 and 41 yards - and finished with 57 yards rushing while passing for 111 yards and two scores.
Corey Moraux hauled in a 5-yard touchdown grab in the opening quarter and Nick Jimenez hooked up with Bookert on a 71-yard strike.
Backup quarterback Jaden Bradley threw for a touchdown and ran for another. His 44-yarder to Moraux, who finished with 81 yards receiving, gave the Cavaliers a 44-14 halftime lead. Bradley’s 4-yard run put the finishing touches on the Cavaliers’ third highest-scoring game this fall.
Other contributors on offense were running backs Bryce Ellison and Bryce Taylor, who chipped in 96 and 58 yards respectively.
Defensively, Bradley and Law led with a dozen stops apiece.
Clark Moraux and Jimenez had nine total tackles each. Kasey Bostick and Taylor chipped in seven tackles apiece.
The home stretch is the final run for five SJCA seniors: Law, lineman Logan Robinson, Ellison, lineman Rochard Tingue and lineman Pedro Texiera.