The Berkeley High School girls tennis team concluded the regular season with a victory celebration on the road in Summerville.
The Lady Stags coasted past Cane Bay High School, 5-1, in a Region 7-AAAAA match Oct. 16. They tied with James Island for second in the final region standings behind region champion Wando and begin the Class 5A playoffs Oct. 23.
Berkeley and James Island square off for second in a playoff tie-breaker on Monday, Oct. 21 at Cane Bay (after press time). The winner hosts Region 6’s No. 3 West Florence to begin the postseason while the loser travels to Region 6’s runner-up Socastee.
The second round is Oct. 28.
In the final match against Cane Bay, Berkeley recorded singles victories at Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5. Shelby McCutchen (1-0), Rachel Giannelli (1-1), Katherine Jones (2-1) and Maddie Burges (1-2) handled their Cane Bay opponents.
At No. 2 doubles, Baylee Tatara and Camryn McCutchen also coasted (0-2) for the Lady Stags, who were coming off a senior night victory against Stratford on Oct. 14.