The Berkeley High School girls basketball team gets to make its closing argument for a playoff spot over the next two weeks.
Right now, the Lady Stags are inside the top four but that could change if they don’t get locked in on the details.
“The little things matter,” BHS girls coach Crystal Peace said. “They always will. We are trying to get them to be consistent every time they step out on the floor. At this point of the season, certain mistakes are unacceptable. As we enter the final stretch, we’re continuing to focus on one game at a time and making sure the girls are holding each other accountable. Everybody has a job to do and one of the most important jobs they have is to be a great teammate.”
The Lady Stags are 11-7 overall and 3-3 in the region following a 43-33 loss to Wando in Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 31. Wando is 5-1 in region play.
They host region-leading Goose Creek (6-0 region) on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and travel to James Island (2-4 region) on Friday, Feb. 7.
They host Stratford (0-6 region) on Feb. 10 and Cane Bay (2-4 region) on Feb. 14.
Two of the younger Berkeley players are the cornerstones.
“Jyahni Smith and Peighton Jambor continue to lead the team in scoring,” Peace said. “Jy is like the silent leader, even at her age. She leads by example in regards to her tough play and she’s a difference maker when she’s on the court. Peighton’s tough on the blocks.”
Smith, a team captain, averages 11.7 points and Jambor 10.7 points.
On the glass, Jambor grabs a team-high 8.6 boards a game, followed by senior Realyte Douglas (6.5 rpg), freshman Jordan Rivers (4.7 rpg), Smith (4.5 rpg) and senior Jordan Faison (4.2 rpg).
Smith leads in assists per game (2.5) and steals per game (4.6).
The Class 5A playoffs begin on Feb. 18 and Region 7 is matched up with Region 6 in the opening round.
If the Lady Stags advance to the postseason, they’ll aim to win in the first round for the first time since 2007-08.
“The window is closing quickly for our seniors,” Peace said. “I want them to be able to look back and say I gave it all I had.”
Boys Basketball
The Berkeley boys dropped to 9-9 overall and 2-4 in the region with a 57-47 loss at Wando on Friday.
Framon Frasier powered the Stags with 20 points while Trey Minor chipped in seven points. Jalen Wallace chipped in six points.
The Stags are currently in fifth place in the region behind Goose Creek (4-2), Wando (4-2), James Island (4-2) and Stratford (3-3).