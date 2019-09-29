For the first time all season, the Stratford High School football team was complementary in its efforts between the lines.
The Knights put it together in all three phases to end a four-game losing streak against West Ashley High School, 30-21, on Friday at Stackley Field.
“We blocked two punts and took another one back to set up a score,” Knights coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We got a safety off one of the blocks.”
Stratford running back Jaedon Alston rushed for 80 yards and scored on runs of 11, 1 and 9 yards to lead the Knights on offense. Receiver Jaylin Hayward hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Josh Davis.
The long punt return to set up the touchdown was by Jakai Robinson.
The Knights (2-2) travel to James Island on Friday to kick off the Region 7-AAAAA slate.
Stratford has won two in a row in the series, including 49-23 in 2018 and 49-35 in 2017. James Island won in 2015 and 2016.
“We should step our game up because it’s region play,” McDaniel said. “We’ve had some struggles with them in the past. Playing them over there can be tricky.”
The Trojans are 2-2 with two opponents in common with Stratford. Both beat Stall but James Island lost to West Ashley, 25-13.
“They’ve got a new offensive coordinator over there and they spread it around,” McDaniel said. “They’re like a spread style but they have a big back who runs it well. Defensively, they’re in a 3-4 front and their defensive line gets after it. Their safety play is good. We’re going to have to execute.”
Cane Bay 42 Stall 13
Cane Bay outscored Stall 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a 29-point victory in North Charleston on Friday.
The Cobras improved to 3-2 heading into the region opener at home against Goose Creek on Friday.
Leon Staley scored on runs of 3 and 67 yards and quarterback Makai Francis threw a 26-yard touchdown to AJ Miles and ran one in from two yards out for the Cobras. Running back Louis Brown tacked on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Francis and Staley churned out 116 and 105 yards on 31 total carries and Francis was 3 of 4 for 61 yards. Jayvion Johnson made one grab for 29 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Austin Carter snagged a Stall pass and took it back 51 yards for a touchdown. Carter also made five solo tackles, assisted on seven others and recovered a fumble. Zyke Johnson made six total tackles and recovered a fumble. Sean Price was in on eight stops. Deondre Johhnson had two sacks.
Cane Bay has won three straight against Goose Creek, including 27-24 last season at GCHS. The Gators won the first five games in the series. “Goose Creek is better than they were last year and I’m not sure we are,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “It’s going to be a good matchup if we do what we’re capable of. It depends on which one of our teams shows up. If we play like we did two weeks ago, we’ve got a chance. If we play like we did against Stall, we’ve got a shot to get beaten pretty good.”
Fort Dorchester 31 Goose Creek 14
Goose Creek traveled to Fort Dorchester on Friday and came away with a loss in its final non-region game.
The Gators (2-2) travel to Cane Bay on Friday to start the Region 7-AAAAA slate.
Goose Creek linebacker Quinn Tolbert made an interception to set up one score and returned a fumble 82 yards for another Gators touchdown.
His interception return set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Emmanuel Mukuamu to Malachi Taylor.
The Patriots improved to 5-0 behind three touchdown runs from quarterback DeAndrae Sabb and two Khalid Gadson interceptions.
Friday’s Lowcountry scores
Fort Dorchester 31, Goose Creek 14
Berkeley 40, Summerville 37 (OT)
Wando 34, Ashley Ridge 33 (OT)
Stratford 30, West Ashley 21
Cane Bay 42, Stall 13
Colleton County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Cross 19, Lake Marion 6
Woodland 35, Bishop England 7
Timberland 42, Hanahan 0
Oceanside Collegiate 14, Legion Collegiate 0
Socastee 14, Georgetown 13
Baptist Hill 28, North Charleston 12
Whale Branch 39, Philip Simmons 6
Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6
Branchville 42, Military Magnet 18
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
St. John’s Christian 42, Palmetto Christian 28
Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14
Thomas Heyward 36, Northwood 0