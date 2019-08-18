The final dress rehearsal of the preseason is in the books.
On Friday, the second Moncks Corner Lions Club high school football jamboree at Berkeley High School provided a night under the lights for five Berkeley County School District programs.
Berkeley, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Hanahan and Stratford each got in two quarters of work in the seven-team jamboree. Andrews and Wade Hampton rounded out the list of teams.
Berkeley sent out its junior varsity squad to tangle with Wade Hampton in the opener and the Red Devils, led by former Berkeley coach Jerry Brown, won 13-0.
Wade Hampton then handed Goose Creek a 6-0 loss and was the only squad to win both of its quarters.
The Gators lost to Colleton County, 21-14, in the next period. Freshman backup quarterback Drew Moore threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Matthews and safety Devante Pryor returned an interception 76 yards for the other Goose Creek touchdown.
Colleton County remained on the field and battled to a scoreless draw with Stratford High School.
In the next period, the Knights scored their lone touchdown on a run by Damarius Anderson. Andrews, led by former Goose Creek baseball coach and assistant football coach Scott Durham, defeated Stratford 20-7.
Cane Bay was next up and blanked Andrews 9-0. The Cobras got a short field goal by Jackson Presley and touchdown run by Leon Staley.
The Cobras stayed on the field and Hanahan entered for its first quarter. The squads battled to a scoreless tie.
The home team finished up the night against the Hawks, scoring three times for a 21-0 victory.
Running backs Jermaine Myers, Kortez Heyward and Luke Gadsden crossed the goal line for the Stags.
When the sun rises on Friday, the wins and losses will be real. The first practice was on Aug. 2.
Aug. 23 games
Berkeley vs. Stall
Cane Bay at West Ashley
Goose Creek vs. Ashley Ridge
Stratford at Timberland