It’s hard to imagine many teams being hungrier than Cross High School was to get back on the field Sept. 6.
After winning the opener on Aug. 23 against Burke High School, and putting a winless 2018 campaign behind them, the Class A Trojans were blanked on the road at Whale Branch High School.
On Friday, they were eager to test themselves against one of the state’s best in Class 3A, Berkeley County rival Timberland High School. Instead, Hurricane Dorian washed away an entire slate of Lowcountry battles.
The game will not be made up.
The Trojans now travel to Kingstree on Friday to tangle with the 0-1 Jaguars, who haven’t played since Week 0.
“I believe the storm helped us mentally with just realizing that football is just a game but teaches us many life lessons,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said. “Being away from the game gave everyone a chance to reflect and check on others. We all kept in contact via group chat and everyone seems to be OK. We look forward to a great week of preparation and look to play well Friday.”
Kingstree fell to C.E. Murray 29-0 in its only game this season but has bragging rights against the Trojans. The Jaguars blanked Cross 46-0 last season.
“Kingstree is extremely athletic,” Wright said. “They are well coached and they are coming off a loss. I’m sure ready to bounce back. They are multiple on defense and run a version of the Wing T on offense.”
After Kingstree, the Trojans host Baptist Hill on Sept. 20 and Lake Marion on Sept. 27.
Timberland, ranked third in 3A, has quite the road trip ahead on Friday, traveling to 2-0 Providence Day in Charlotte. The Chargers are coming off a 43-7 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.).
Providence Day was 5-6 last season and 9-3 in 2017.
The Wolves host Bishop England on Sept. 20 and face Hanahan High School on the road on Sept. 27.
The Wolves won their only game on Aug. 23, edging Stratford High School 21-14.
Wolves running back Matt Williamson had 104 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 42 yards in the win. He also made 12 stops on defense. Jaleen Richardson scored on an 83-yard punt return and scooped up a fumble.
St. John’s Christian is 1-0 and heading to Laurens Academy on Friday. The Cavaliers edged Wardlaw 18-14 on Aug. 30 in their only game.
SJCA quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown. Fletcher Law and Rochard Tingue made the scoring grabs.
Berkeley High School is 2-0 after blanking Ashley Ridge on Aug. 30. The Stags and West Ashley were cancelled on Sept. 6 and Berkeley has a bye on Friday.
The Stags play at Fort Dorchester on Sept. 20 in a battle of two of the Lowcountry’s best squads. Fort Dorchester was third in the latest Class 5A poll.
The Patriots edged Berkeley 21-20 last season.
Stags quarterback Tre Minor has seven touchdown passes in two games and hit Hakeem Meggett three times for scores against Ashley Ridge.
Minor also ran for a touchdown against the Foxes.