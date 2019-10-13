The Cross High School football team rolled into Branchville with hopes for a spot in the region’s top two.
They returned home with a disappointing, 24-22 setback, falling to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in Region 5-A.
Branchville upped its record to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the region.
“Losing this game will bring us together,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said.
Cross travels to Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
The Mohawks are 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the region. They are coming off a 36-22 loss to Scott’s Branch in their region opener.
Bethune-Bowman won the matchup in 2018, cruising to a 42-0 victory to stop a four-game skid in the series. Cross coasted, 40-0, in 2017 and dominated in 2016, 60-6. “Bowman is very big on both sides of the ball up front,” Wright said. “Their running back will be a task in trying to tackle. We have been improving every week and if we continue to improve then we will a have chance to be successful.”
After Bethune-Bowman, Cross concludes the regular season at home against Scott’s Branch Oct. 25.
Quickly putting the Branchville game behind them will be a key for the Trojans, Wright said. Cross believes it let one get away and that sting can linger if teams allow it.
“In the Branchville game, you literally saw a tale of two halves,” Wright said. “Giving up the onside kick after half took away any momentum we had. We have not been a good second half team this whole year and it all starts with me as the head coach. Special teams really let us down and it’s something we as coaches have to fix. We dressed 21 players and I believe fatigue wore us down in the fourth quarter. We tried to hold on for the win. My hat’s off to them.”
Branchville and C.E. Murray meet for the region lead on Friday. C.E. Murray is also 2-0 in the league. It beat Cross 33-7 on Oct. 4.