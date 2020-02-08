Cane Bay High School’s boys basketball team can thank a strong defensive effort for being in position to make a run at a playoff spot in the last week of the regular season.
The Cobras pulled away for a 51-29 victory over visiting Stratford High School on Friday. They outscored the Knights 23-2 in the final period to move to 10-12 overall and 2-6 in Region 7-AAAAA.
They are tied with Berkeley for fifth place in the region, one game behind Stratford.
“Our kids played extremely hard on the defensive side of the ball last night,” Cane Bay coach Jacob Smith said. “It was our last Friday night home game and senior night. Before the game, we explained the importance of the last three games of the season. We told them if we want to have a chance of making Cane Bay’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2010, you have to win.”
Senior Malakhi Stremlow led the Cobras with 16 points while junior Keyshawn Birch added 10 points. Stremlow powered Cane Bay on the glass with 11 boards while Birch and D’Angelo Clark added six boards each.
Clark made six steals and Stremlow four to go along with three blocks.
Cane Bay hosts Wando on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and travels to Berkeley on Feb. 14.
The final week wouldn’t be so dramatic had the Cobras been able to close out some games earlier.
“This season we’ve lost eight or nine games by eight points or less,” Smith said. “I told them they have to learn how to get over the hump. Our goals at the beginning of the season were to make the playoffs and show improvement from the previous season. We have five seniors on this team and nine returning players, including four starters, for next season. Making the playoffs will help solidify a foundation for our program in the future.”
Stremlow, a Newberry College signee, averages 12.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cobras.
The Cane Bay girls defeated Stratford 55-34 to improve to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the region. They’re tied for fourth in the region with Berkeley, one game behind James Island.
In wrestling on Saturday, the Cobras knocked off St. James 54-24 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs but lost to Summerville 42-27 in the second round.