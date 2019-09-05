The Cane Bay Volleyball team is looking to make strides this season.
The Cobras put an experienced group on the court with 10 out of 15 members of the 2019 squad returning from last season. That includes seven seniors.
Second-year Cane Bay Volleyball coach Brian Lariviene says the new members of the team seem to be starting to jell with the returning lettermen and he likes what he has seen so far.
“This year’s group is more team oriented and they rally for each other,” Lariviene said. “They make practice fun, seem to have the right mindset and find joy in the game. These girls have a lot of character and we are communicating better this year. That’s paying off. There are less balls dropping and that sort of thing.”
Setter Hailey Howell and Alexxis Geroulis (back row/setter) have been named team captains. Other varsity lettermen back include Mikayla Blanco, Baylee Bazzell, Gabby Kramer, Nicole Askins, Ashley Askins, Jada Pemberton, Hannah Siefken and Janelle Johnston. New members of the team are Amya Henderson, Courtland Salter, Jena Cooley, Kayleigh Humphreys and Lauren Whittard.
The Cobras went 1-1 in their first week of the regular season, falling 3-1 to West Ashley and then topping visiting Fort Dorchester 3-1 Aug. 29.
“Against West Ashley we gave away too many serves,” Lariviene said. “That’s a key point of focus for us. We really need to start hammering our serves.”
It seems that focus may be paying off as the team ended its match against the Patriots with a strong performance at the service line in the final game. That game ended with two straight aces from Bazzell.
The Cobras play in a tough region that includes Wando and James Island so just making the playoffs can be a challenge. Cane Bay doesn’t have exceptional height, but that isn’t unusual for the squad.
“We aren’t the biggest team so we will have to hustle and dig,” Lariviene said. “We are a well-rounded team though and have great support from the school staff and our JV coach. That’s nice to have.”