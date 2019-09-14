It was a typical Cane Bay-Ashley Ridge football game, coming down to the wire as they seemingly always do.
Cobras running back Leon Staley rushed for more than 100 yards and scored what became the decisive touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:25 left as Cane Bay edged the Foxes 14-9 to even the all-time series at seven apiece.
Nine of the encounters have been decided by eight points or less. It’s the first time Cane Bay has beaten Ashley Ridge two times in a row. They've played each other every year since opening in 2008.
“Somehow it all worked out,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said.
After Staley’s touchdown, the Foxes drove down the field and scored on quarterback Matt Duncan’s 5-yard run with 1:13 left. The try for two was no good and the score remained 14-9.
The Foxes stirred up more drama by coming up with the ensuing onside kick and driving to Cane Bay’s 14 in the closing seconds.
Ashley Ridge threw three passes into the end zone but none could stick. Cobras defensive back Andre Green knocked away the last one.
“The biggest thing we wanted to do was keep everything in front of us and not let them cross the goal line,” Zehr said. “Hats off to my coaches right there. We made some adjustments and played like football players.”
It was the second big play by a Cane Bay defensive back in the final stanza. Devon London scooped up a fumble and returned it to the Foxes’ red zone door to set up Staley’s touchdown.
Ashley Ridge took a 3-0 lead on a field goal in the first quarter.
Quarterback Xavier Mitchell-Brown scored on a 7-yard run with 1:51 left in the first half to give the Cobras a 7-3 lead.
The Cobras (2-1) host Summerville (2-1) on Friday. The Green Wave is coming off a 33-25 win over Stratford.
Summerville defeated Cane Bay 21-7 last season and leads the series 3-2.