St. John’s Christian flexed its muscle in the first half to gain complete control of a non-region encounter on Friday.
The visiting Cavaliers built a 51-point lead in the second quarter and coasted past Northside Christian, 57-20, to improve to 5-1 in their second highest-scoring game this season, topped only by a 58-30 win at Laurens Academy Sept. 13.
They welcome Holly Hill Academy to Moncks Corner in a region clash on Friday. SJCA has won three straight since falling to Andrew Jackson Sept. 20.
The Raiders are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the region after falling, 30-8, to Palmetto Christian.
The winner will be all alone in second place in the region standings behind Andrew Jackson (7-0, 4-0 region).
Led by quarterback Jaden Bradley, the Cavaliers had an easy night at the office against Northside Christian. They rushed for 430 yards.
Bradley rushed for 123 yards, scored on runs of 24, 19 and 56 yards and combined for eight total tackles on the other side of the ball. Bryce Taylor chipped in 67 yards rushing, scored on runs of 16 and 5 yards and made a key play on defense, too.
Taylor returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert rushed for 112 yards and scored on a 43-yard run and running back Fletcher Law contributed 94 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Taylor and Clark Moraux made five total stops apiece. Moraux intercepted a pass and Nick Jimenez recovered a fumble.