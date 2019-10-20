St. John’s Christian’s football team continued putting it all together as the regular season winds down.
The Cavaliers trailed after a quarter but got it in gear on offense and pulled away in the second half for a 43-20 homecoming victory over Holly Hill Academy Friday. They led 14-8 at the break and 28-14 after three quarters.
The Cavaliers have won four straight since losing their only game of the season at Andrew Jackson Sept. 20. They’ve outscored opponents by 22.5 points a game in the stretch.
They travel to Patrick Henry Friday before finishing the regular season at home against Cathedral Nov. 1.
Patrick Henry is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the region after a 60-20 loss to Palmetto Christian Friday. The Cavaliers won last year, 64-0.
Against Holly Hill, the Cavs got 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from running back Bryce Taylor. Taylor’s scoring runs covered 38 and 20 yards.
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Nick Jimenez and returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a score. Running back Bryce Ellison scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Fletcher Law was the second-leading rusher behind Taylor with 97 yards.
Jaden Bradley powered St. John’s Christian with 19 total tackles and Law added 16 total stops and an interception. Corey Moraux added nine and Ellison seven tackles.
Bookert made two interceptions and Rochard Tingue recovered a fumble.