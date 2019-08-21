St. John’s Christian football coach John McCall has a solid cast returning from a squad that finished 7-3 and made the playoffs in 2018.
The Cavaliers have high expectations for the upcoming season, McCall’s sixth at the helm. He has good vibes about what this year’s squad can accomplish.
“We’re trying to take it one game at a time,” McCall said. “We have the potential to compete with anybody if we execute and stay healthy. I look at every game as St. John’s Christian vs. St. John’s Christian. We’re going to have more depth than we’ve had in the past. We have some young guys who have grown up. Their energy level has been really good and they get along very well. They enjoy playing the game.”
The Cavaliers begin the season on Aug. 30 at home against Wardlaw Academy and host King Academy on Sept. 6.
But first, they have a preseason scrimmage lined up with Cathedral Academy on Aug. 23. It will be the Cavaliers’ only dress rehearsal for the real thing.
“It will be a great chance just to see where we are,” McCall said. “When you get out there against another team and it’s live, you get to see it from a different perspective. We want to see our strengths and the things we need to work on.”
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert returns to lead the offense. He figures to have another productive season.
“He’s made a lot of progress, McCall said. “He’s reading defenses faster and getting the ball out of his hands faster. His knowledge level is higher.”
A solid contingent of backs will get their share of totes in Bryce Ellison, Fletcher Law and Bryce Taylor. Ellison is a newcomer while Law and Taylor carried some last year.
Bookert’s targets in the passing game will be receivers Corey Moraux, Nick Jimenez and tight end Rochard Tingue, who is moving from a guard spot.
Left guard Logan Robinson is a multi-year starter and Kasey Bostick is the center. There is a battle between a few players for the starting right guard spot.
“Offensively, we’re going to be pretty multiple,” McCall said. “We’ve got some capable backs and some receivers doing well. Being able to spread the ball around is going to be our strength.”
Most of the offensive starters will turn around and play defense, too.
Jaden Bradley is a starter at outside linebacker.
McCall believes he’ll have a roster of 20 players, the most the Cavs have had in his six seasons. Staying healthy is important as usual.
“About 15 of those have varsity letters,” he said.
McCall is assisted by Rick Smith, Tyler Orvin and Brandon Clontz.