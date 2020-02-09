Cavaliers aiming for state tournament By Rob Gantt rgantt@ourgazette.com Rob Gantt Author email Feb 9, 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Junior guard Corey Moraux averages double figures in points for the Cavaliers. Jadan Thompson/Special to The Independent Buy Now Mary Davis led the Lady Cavaliers in scoring in a win over Jefferson Davis Academy. Jadan Thompson/Special to The Independent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. John’s Christian girls 39, Jefferson Davis 37 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rob Gantt Author email This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles ArticlesLawsuit: “F-word” not a crimeWindy and severe weather expected ThursdayCross product a Super Bowl championNIXON: February Neighborhood Watch MeetingWolves wrestlers make Lower State finalSchool district honors signeesSmith Says: Note bike riders, share the road wiselyCSU baseball players visit Boulder Bluff ElementaryStags release 2020 football slateSantee Cooper to settle with Westinghouse over parts at abandoned SC nuclear project Friends2Follow Online Poll COLD ENOUGH FOR YOU? Remember when it snowed that one year? Have you turned your heat off yet? THE STORY: http://bit.ly/2tJS8vi You voted: It's still too cold to turn it off. I'm warm blooded; my A/C has been running for weeks. I usually wait until spring arrives before turning it off for good. Vote View Results Back Latest Tweets by @BerkeleyIND Tweets by BerkeleyIND