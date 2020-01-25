A physical encounter in a key Region 7-AAAAA showdown between Stratford and Berkeley high schools got too physical late in the third quarter on Friday and both teams were hit with mass ejections, mostly for leaving the bench during an altercation.
Only six players – four from Stratford and two from Berkeley – were eligible to finish after an incident with some punches thrown following a foul near mid-court in the second half of Stratford’s 39-30 victory.
Two Berkeley players and one Stratford player threw punches.
“I didn’t see what really happened,” Stratford coach Mike Jenkins said. “I just saw the mayhem after what happened. I saw a couple punches thrown. My bench got ejected for leaving the bench during the game, which is our fault on that one. I don’t know all the (suspension) details yet. I’m just sad for my team and Coach (Joe) Wallace’s team. It was a physical game and both groups wanted to win. Tempers got the best of them tonight. We’ll get it corrected on our end and I know he’ll get it corrected on Berkeley’s end, too.”
Officials courtside got it under control relatively quickly and the game resumed after a stoppage of about 20 minutes.
The incident will prove costly for both teams moving forward, with players suspended at least one game for leaving the bench during the altercation. The South Carolina High School League will review the film and determine if more games will be missed.
The Knights improve to 3-1 in the region standings, tied for first with Wando. Berkeley dropped to 2-2 in the region slate.
Stratford will be shorthanded at crosstown rival Goose Creek on Tuesday while Berkeley travels to Cane Bay.
Stratford led by as many as 15 points in the first half and was up 39-30 after Berkeley scored on a layup to cut its deficit to single digits. The Knights were bringing it across halfcourt with under 30 seconds left in the period before the foul and ensuing altercation between players.
After the stoppage, the Knights ran out the last 28 seconds of the third quarter and held the ball in an abbreviated final period to secure the win.
In the girls game, Berkeley won 33-16. Peighton Jambor had 11 points for the Lady Stags (10-6, 2-2 region).
Timberland falls to Philip Simmons
Timberland High School's basketball teams lost to Philip Simmons in region play on Jan. 23.
The THS girls fell 59-22 while the boys lost 71-56.
Dasani Kinlaw and Camryn Salters scored eight points apiece for the Timberland girls. Latia Williams had five rebounds for the Lady Wolves.
SJCA boys fall to Holly Hill
The St. John's Christian boys basketball team dropped a close one to Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
Holly Hill won 64-59.
Nai'Ryan Bookert led the Cavs with 20 points while Bryce Taylor and Evan Mizzell added 13 and 9 respectively.
Holly Hill also won the girls game, 49-30.
Beth Mitchum powered the St. John's Christian girls with 14 points while Mary Davis added nine points.
Cane Bay swept
Wando High School handed Cane Bay High School a sweep in a Region 7-AAAAA doubleheader on Jan. 24.
The Lady Warriors won 46-36 while the Wando boys edged the Cobras 40-36.
In the boys game, Malakhi Stremlow had a team-high 13 points and Robert McLeod added eight points.
Stremlow and Xavier Adams grabbed four rebounds apiece and Christian Smith dished out six assists for Cane Bay.
Gators sweep at James Island
Kolia Adams led three Goose Creek players in double figures with 17 points and the Lady Gators won their 72nd consecutive region game on Friday.
Janise Shaw and Aniyah Oliver added 15 and 11 in Goose Creek’s 50-37 victory at James Island in the Region 7-AAAAA clash.
The Lady Gators took a 36-33 lead into the final period before outscoring the home team 14-4 over the last eight minutes.
Goose Creek (16-3, 4-0 region) hosts Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Emily Runey led James Island with 14 points while Nabrayja Washington added 12 points.
In the boys game, Goose Creek completed the sweep with a 54-47 victory in a matchup televised by MyTV Charleston. The Gators (8-11, 2-2 region) rallied from a 23-17 halftime deficit by outscoring James Island 37-23 in the second half.
Goose Creek's four region tilts have been decided by an average of six points.
Demetri Simmons scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Gators. Chris McGill and Shakarian Nelson contributed nine points apiece.
Bailey Wiseman and Julian Jordan powered James Island (6-8, 1-2 region) with 18 and 14 points respectively.