Berkeley High School’s Hunter Powers is the most versatile player in the offensive line room.
A two-year starter at center for the Stags, (6-2, 280) Powers has played guard mostly this season along with seeing time at his old position and tackle. The Berkeley offense averages 36 points per game, and Powers has helped pave the way for those big numbers.
“He has a great understanding of our offense,” BHS coach Randy Robinson said. “He’s bought in with our system. Wherever we put him, he makes the guy beside him better.”
For his performance, Powers earned a selection to the South all-stars for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl after the season.
“He consistently grades out the highest each week,” Robinson said.
The all-star game, which pits some of the top Lower State seniors against a group of seniors from the Upper State, is set for Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach High School.
Powers has received interest from Charleston Southern.