The ninth annual Carolina Invitational high school girls basketball tournament cranks up Dec. 27 at six sites across the Lowcountry.
Bishop England (Azalea), Cane Bay (Cooper River), Cathedral (Lowcountry), First Baptist (Island), Northwood Academy (The Battery) and Summerville (Flowertown) will host eight-team divisions.
Of the 48 varsity basketball squads set to compete, 18 are from the tri-county area.
Play dates are Dec. 27, 28 and 30. Tickets will be sold at each venue. Three-day passes for adults are $25. Three-day passes for 12 and under are $15. Under 5 admitted free.
The Carolina Invitational began with 16 teams in 2011 and grew to as many as 98 squads in 2017.
Since its start, more than 5,000 high school girls basketball players have competed with teams from South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois and Canada.
Below is a list of squads at each site. For brackets, visit www.lowcountryinvitational.com.
Bishop England
Azalea
Bishop England (SC)
Blue Ridge (SC)
Covenant Day (NC)
West Ashley (SC)
Dublin Scioto (OH)
Goose Creek (SC)
Lower Richland (SC)
Northview Academy (TN)
Cane Bay
Cooper River
Cane Bay (SC)
Fort Dorchester (SC)
Holy Cross (KY)
Lee County (GA)
Mauldin (SC)
Clover (SC)
Palmetto Christian (SC)
Spartanburg (SC)
Cathedral Academy
Lowcountry
Academic Magnet (SC)
Hampton (TN)
Hanahan (SC)
Happy Valley (TN)
North Bullitt (KY)
Oceanside (SC)
Orangeburg Prep (SC)
West Oak (SC)
First Baptist
Island
Ashley Ridge (SC)
Bishop McGuinness (NC)
Broome (SC)
First Baptist (SC)
Fort Mill (SC)
James Island (SC)
Porter-Gaud (SC)
Worthington (OH)
Northwood Academy
The Battery
Berkeley (SC)
Cabell Midland (WV)
Concordia Prep (MD)
North Charleston (SC)
Northwood Academy (SC)
Riverside (SC)
Stratford (SC)
University School (TN)
Summerville
Flowertown
Bishop Ireton (VA)
Byrnes (SC)
Charlotte Christian (NC)
Elizabethtown (KY)
Seneca (SC)
Summerville (SC)
Walnut Hills (OH)
West Port (FL)