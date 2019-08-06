AIKEN - Moncks Corner’s Dixie Boys finished 2-2 in the Dixie Boys World Series after dropping an elimination game against a familiar foe on Tuesday morning.
Fairhope, Ala., bounced the South Carolina state champion from the world series at Citizens Park with an 8-0 victory. Fairhope also handed Moncks Corner its other loss, a 10-0 defeat in the tournament opener on Saturday.
Moncks Corner knocked off Tennessee and Arkansas to reach the fourth day of the tournament before running into Alabama and pitcher Josh Gunther for the second time.
In two games, Gunther threw 12 shutout innings against Moncks Corner and struck out 24 batters. Moncks Corner coach Steve Pauley said Gunther was definitely the best pitcher they've seen.
Moncks Corner, which finished the summer 12-2, missed some opportunities early on Tuesday. Trailing 1-0, it left the bases loaded in the top of the second inning and had something brewing in the third before the tying run was cut down at the plate.
Fairhope then scored two in the bottom of the third inning to create some breathing room and broke it open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Moncks Corner had five hits, led by Mason Salisbury and JP Proctor with two apiece.
Gunther fanned 13 batters in six innings for Fairhope.
Fairhope has been strong in Dixie baseball the last few years. In 2017, it won the Dixie Youth O-Zone World Series. Last summer, Fairhope was the Dixie Junior Boys World Series champion.