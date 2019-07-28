Lisa Holley delivered a game-winning hit to center field in extra innings to keep Moncks Corner's Dixie Belles alive in the Belles World Series in Alexandria, La., on Sunday afternoon.
Moncks Corner edged North Carolina 3-2 in nine innings, improving to 1-1 in the tournament.
Moncks Corner, representing South Carolina, was coming off a 7-2 loss to Texas on Saturday morning.
Gracie Decuir threw eight innings for Moncks Corner and Courtlyn Cox hurled the ninth inning.
Moncks Corner plays Florida in another elimination game on Sunday night.