AIKEN - Moncks Corner’s Dixie Boys dropped into the loser’s bracket of the Dixie Boys World Series on Saturday.
Fairhope, Ala., pounded out 15 hits and a 10-0 victory in six innings over the South Carolina state champions.
Moncks Corner had just two hits and faces elimination at 10 a.m. on Sunday against either North Carolina or Tennessee.
It was a rare power outage for Moncks Corner, which breezed through district and state tournaments with a 10-0 record, outscoring teams 113-19 along the way.
Fairhope scored all the runs it needed in the top of the first, plating a pair to go up 2-0.
Fairhope tacked on three more in the third inning and then pulled away with five runs in the sixth inning.