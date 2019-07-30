The Moncks Corner Dixie Belles, representing South Carolina in the Dixie Belles World Series in Alexandria, La., is one of four teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament.
Moncks Corner hammered Florida 15-3 Monday afternoon and avenged its lone loss with an 8-5 victory over Texas in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The final out was made after 2:15 a.m.
"We finally hit the ball like our team usually does," Moncks Corner coach Brian Guerry said. "We played with a lot of energy and excitement."
Moncks Corner takes on the host team on Thursday. Alexandria is the lone unbeaten in the tournament. Georgia and Louisiana are the other squads remaining.
The game was originally slated for Tuesday night but heavy rain has delayed the tournament.
Guerry's team has won three straight since falling to Texas on Saturday. They edged North Carolina on Sunday.
Against Florida, Emily Matthews pitched a complete game while Caroline Ballentine, Taylor Garvin and Lisa Holley had multiple hits for Moncks Corner. Ashton Brabham drove in four runs and Logan Guerry doubled and walked.
Against Texas, Gracie Decuir threw the first two innings and Ballentine hurled five innings of relief.
Payton Anderson and Courtlyn Cox had multiple hits while Emily Matthews and Savannah Ballentine knocked in multiple runs.