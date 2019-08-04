AIKEN - Moncks Corner got a wake-up call in its Dixie Boys World Series opener on Saturday, falling hard into the loser's bracket.
A grumpy bunch of South Carolina state champions got angry on Sunday to stay alive.
JP Proctor homered twice and drove in six runs to lead four players with multiple hits in Moncks Corner’s 13-1 victory over Dickson County, Tenn., on Sunday at Citizens Park.
It was the seventh time in 12 games Moncks Corner (11-1) reached double digits in runs this summer, bouncing back from a 10-0 loss to Fairhope, Alabama.
In Moncks Corner’s defense, Fairhope was a buzzsaw the last two summers, winning world series crowns in Dixie Youth O-Zone and Dixie Junior Boys as 12- and 13-year-olds.
“We just said play relaxed,” Moncks Corner coach Steve Pauley said. “They played loose and got the bats cracking again.”
Proctor’s inside-the-park homer to the right field corner jumpstarted the Moncks Corner bats a day after getting two-hit.
“We faced a really good pitcher (on Saturday), definitely the best one we’ve seen,” Pauley said.
Proctor’s three-run shot over the fence in right field highlighted a five-run second inning as South Carolina went up 6-0.
Proctor, who went 3 for 4 out of the two hole, later drove in a pair with a two-run single in the fifth inning.
“That’s who he is,” Pauley said. “He’s a stud. He even picks up the bats and runs down foul balls. The kid is just a gamer. You’ve got to have a kid like that on your team. Everybody feeds off him once he does well.”
Ben Cohen, Mason Salisbury and Jackson Blackburn chipped in two hits apiece for Moncks Corner. Dylan Lambert, Salisbury, AJ Legette, Hagen Gregory and Blackburn knocked in runs.
Cohen and Blackburn scored three runs each.
Starter Gavin Driggers threw two innings and struck out one batter to earn the win on the bump. Salisbury and Cohen finished up in relief.
Moncks Corner was slated to play either Arkansas or Florida on Monday morning at 10 a.m. (after press time).
Pauley believed the squad could make a run out of the loser’s bracket.
“We’ve got all of our pitchers back (on Monday),” Pauley said. “It will be a big day because we’ve got two games back to back.”