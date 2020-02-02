When Reese Felder stands in front of his team before practice and lobs the question “how is everybody doing,” at them, the Cross High School girls basketball coach really wants more in return than the obligatory “I’m OK.”
He’s trying to gauge if the mental and physical grind is taking too much of a toll. Felder knows this is the time of year the Lady Trojans need to be at their best but could also be worn down.
“We have team talks,” Felder said. “We want to hear what they have to say. We try to be honest with them and want them to be straight up with us. We ask if they’re kind of tired. We try to manage our team so they can get in the right mental space.”
They seem to be in a groove as the regular season turns into the home stretch. The Lady Trojans improved to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in the region with a 45-32 victory over C.E. Murray on Jan. 31. Their top three contributors powered them to their fifth region victory in six games.
Nadia President scored a game-high 20 points while Taia Gattis produced a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Lauren Middleton chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Cross knocked off Branchville, 61-12, three days before. President led with 19 points. Middleton and Tranice Smalls chipped in 18 and 10 points respectively. Gattis contributed seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Middleton made six steals.
“As far as scoring, we have a three-headed monster,” Felder said. “If we have all of them clicking at the same time, we’re tough.”
Eighth-grader Diamonique Nelson is a vocal leader and one of the team’s captains despite being a younger player. She makes her mark in between the lines with defense.
“Her teammates respect her because she fights and battles hard,” Felder said. “Whenever we reach a tough spot in practice or the game, she’s one who speaks up. When she speaks, her words carry a lot of weight.”
The Lady Trojans play at defending state champion Scott’s Branch on Feb. 4 and end the regular season at Bethune-Bowman on Feb. 7.
The Class A playoffs open up Feb. 17.
“I tell them you have to be fortunate to win a championship,” Felder said. “Health is a big key. A lot of teams are dealing with bumps and bruises. Our kids continue to push through it. Kids have to just lock in. The key for us is to execute. If we do that we believe there’s no reason we can’t compete with anybody.”