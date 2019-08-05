AIKEN - Gavin Driggers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out 10 batters as Moncks Corner’s Dixie Boys fought off elimination from the Dixie Boys World Series on Monday with a 5-2 win over Texarkana, Arkansas at Citizens Park.
Driggers exited after walking a man and giving up the lone hit with one out in the top of the sixth with Moncks Corner leading 3-0. He walked two.
Reliever Dylan Lambert came on and both runners advanced on a wild pitch before scoring on Ty Waid’s single to center. Waid, though, was cut down at second base trying to stretch it into a double.
Moncks Corner got the two runs back in the bottom of the sixth on Ben Cohen’s two-run single to left center with two outs.
Lambert recorded the final three outs in the seventh to earn the save.
Cohen and Jackson Blackburn had two hits for Moncks Corner.
Moncks Corner went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. JP Proctor tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dylan Lambert.
In the third, Cohen doubled and scored on Proctor’s groundout to first base. Lambert blooped a single and scored on a balk, giving Moncks Corner a 3-0 lead.
Moncks Corner improved to 12-1 overall this summer. It tries to avoid elimination again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning against Fairhope, Ala., which handed the South Carolina state champion a 10-0 loss on Saturday.