Charleston Southern's baseball team was picked seventh in the annual Big South Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the league's head coaches.
Campbell was chosen to win the conference, garnering 91 points and seven first-place votes. High Point (82) and Radford (79) were projected second and third and received one first-place vote apiece.
CSU received 41 points in the preseason poll, falling in behind Winthrop, Presbyterian and Gardner Webb.
The Bucs, who return five starters, open the season at home at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 against the Maryland Terrapins.
Among the group returning is sophomore hurler RJ Petit, who was tabbed the conference’s preseason pitcher of the year. Petit, from Rock Hill, had the Bucs’ best earned-run average last season, 2.45, and limited opposing hitters to a .163 batting average. He received Collegiate Baseball freshman all-American honors in 2019.
Senior first baseman Ryan Stoudemire was first team all-conference last season, batting .298 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs.
SOFTBALL: The CSU softball team was picked to finish sixth in the conference. The Bucs received 33 points overall to finish in the top six behind Longwood (80 points, 8 first-place votes), USC Upstate (67 points, 1 first-place vote), Campbell (57 points), Winthrop (54 points) and Radford (52 points).
The Bucs return some key players for 2020 in P Holly Clark, OF Rhiana Hubbard and SS Brooklynn Brewington. Clark ate up a lot of innings inside the circle last spring while Hubbard and Brewington were all-freshman team members in the Big South.
CSU opens the season Feb. 14-16 in Orlando at the D9 Citrus Blossom tournament. The Bucs will tangle with Saint Joe’s, Appalachian State, Lehigh and Georgia Southern (twice).
The first home game is Feb. 21 against North Carolina A&T.