When Charleston Southern’s Barclay Radebaugh announced the team’s 2019-20 schedule on Aug. 22, it revealed a challenging non-conference slate for the Buccaneers men’s basketball team this upcoming winter.
Headlining the road schedule is a trip to two-time national champion Michigan State on Nov. 18. The Spartans are coming off a Final Four season and have been to 22 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, the third-longest active streak in college hoops behind Kansas and Duke.
Two days earlier, the Bucs tangle with the Dayton Flyers of Atlantic 10 at UD Arena, home of the NCAA Tournament’s First Four games. Dayton has advanced to 18 NCAA Tournaments, including four in a row from 2014-17. The Flyers made an Elite Eight run in 2014.
On Dec. 3, CSU travels to Missouri to meet the Southeastern Conference program. The Tigers have been to 26 NCAA Tournaments, including a pair of Elite Eight runs in 2000 and 2009.
“Our non-conference schedule certainly provides many challenges, but will prepare us well for Big South play,” Radebaugh said.
Last season, the Bucs finished 18-16 overall and 9-7 in the Big South, advancing to the conference’s tournament semifinals.
The new season begins on Nov. 5 against Columbia International inside the Buc Dome, where CSU has three straight winning seasons.
In 2018-19, the Bucs were 13-4 at home.
More interesting home contests are Nov. 12 against Furman and Dec. 7 against North Carolina Central, which has been to three straight NCAA Tournaments as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion.
The Paladins, of the Southern Conference, advanced to the NIT Tournament last season.
In its final home game of the regular season, CSU hosts defending Big South Tournament champion Gardner-Webb on Feb. 27.
The complete 2019-20 schedule is listed below:
Non-conference games
Nov. 5 — Columbia International
Nov. 8 — at North Carolina A&T
Nov. 12 — Furman
Nov. 16 — at Dayton
Nov. 18 — at Michigan State
Nov. 23 — %5E vs. Southern Utah
Nov. 24 — %5E ETSU/Delaware State
Dec. 3 — at Missouri
Dec. 7 — North Carolina Central
Dec. 16 — at James Madison
Dec. 21 — at Eastern Kentucky
Dec. 28 — Piedmont International
%5E — Maui on the Mainland, Johnson City, Tennessee
Big South Conference games
Jan. 2 — USC Upstate
Jan. 4 — at Hampton
Jan. 8 — Longwood
Jan. 11 — UNC Asheville
Jan. 16 — at Campbell
Jan. 18 — at High Point
Jan. 23 — Presbyterian
Jan. 25 — at Gardner-Webb
Jan. 30 — Winthrop
Feb. 1 — at Radford
Feb. 6 — at Longwood
Feb. 8 — Hampton
Feb. 10 — at USC Upstate
Feb. 13 — High Point
Feb. 15 — at UNC Asheville
Feb. 20 — Campbell
Feb. 27 — Gardner-Webb
Feb. 29 — at Presbyterian
March 3-8 – Big South Tournament