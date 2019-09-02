Charleston Southern’s football team will test itself against a Southeastern Conference opponent for the third straight season on Saturday, and it won’t be a long trip.
The Buccaneers travel to Columbia to tangle with the South Carolina Gamecocks at Noon inside Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
CSU lost at Mississippi State (49-0) and Florida (53-6) in 2017 and 18 and is 0-7 all-time against the SEC as part of a 0-for-20 mark against FBS opponents all-time.
The Bucs’ closest call was at Vanderbilt in 2014, falling 21-20.
The Buccaneers began the regular season at Furman on Aug. 31 (after press time) and South Carolina took on North Carolina in Charlotte.
The Bucs open their home slate on Sept. 13 against North Carolina A&T, which finished 10-2 last year and opened the 2019 season inside the FCS Top 25.
Charleston Southern returns 10 starters for its first season under Coach Autrey Denson. The Bucs were 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the Big South in 2018.
One notable change under Denson is the offensive philosophy. The Buccaneers will go with an air raid attack after being a run-first team the last several years.
Former Berkeley High School quarterback Darius Douglas is a backup quarterback for the Bucs and began his career at South Carolina.
Four players from the Berkeley County School District are on the Gamecocks’ roster. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (GCHS) and cornerback Israel Mukuamu (BHS) are starters on the first depth chart. CBHS product RJ Roderick, a sophomore safety, is a backup defensive back.
Caleb Kinlaw, a sixth-year senior from GCHS, is a backup running back.