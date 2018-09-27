A late surge to cap the 2017-18 slate has Charleston Southern basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh believing the Buccaneers have plenty to be optimistic about in 2018-19.
Radebaugh’s squad began preseason practice on Sept. 25.
“I'm really excited about what this team can be because their attitude and effort is A-plus,” Radebaugh said. “Our chemistry, attitude and willingness to work are excellent. Last season's finish created tremendous momentum and energy, and our guys are hungry for more.”
The Bucs bring back four of their top five scorers from last season, when they won eight of their final 11 games to end up 15-16. In all, they return six lettermen, led by junior guard Christian Keeling.
Keeling, an all-conference selection, led CSU in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and minutes last year.
Charleston Southern starts the season at home on Nov. 6 against Columbia International before traveling to Florida on Nov. 9.
Women’s Basketball
The Charleston Southern women’s basketball team also began preseason practice on Sept. 25 for seventh-year coach Fred Applin.
CSU returns three starters from a squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Senior guards Ke’Asia Jackson and Rachel Burns are within striking distance of the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
CSU opens the season at home against Converse on Nov. 6 before hosting Davidson on Nov. 11.
Baseball
The Charleston Southern baseball team opened fall practice on Sept. 21 for coach Adam Ward.
The Buccaneers will host two scrimmages and the navy and gold world series in the fall slate. All scrimmages and the world series are free and open to the public. The fall schedule concludes with the navy-gold games Oct. 26-28.
CSU made the Big South Conference tournament last spring and earned notable wins over South Carolina and Georgia in the regular season. The Bucs finished 22-29 and 9-15 in the conference.
Charleston Southern will announce its 2019 regular season schedule at a later date.