Charleston Southern will host 21 of its first 22 baseball games at CSU Ballpark, interim coach George Schaeffer announced.
The 2020 schedule opens with nine games in the first two weeks, including five power five matchups. Opening Day is slated for Feb. 14 as the Bucs host Maryland at 6 p.m.
CSU hosts Rider for a three-game series the rest of the opening weekend. After a midweek tilt in Mt. Pleasant with College of Charleston on Feb. 18, the Bucs host Kansas for four games beginning on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Delaware State and Appalachian State will also visit Charleston for weekend sets along with midweek games against The Citadel, Richmond, and Hofstra.
Other non-conference mid-week road trips include power five squads South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia Tech. CSU also makes the short ride to downtown Charleston for a matchup against The Citadel.
Home Big South opponents include Campbell, Winthrop, Longwood, High Point, and UNC Asheville. Road trips in conference play are to Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian, USC Upstate and Radford.
The 2020 Big South Conference Championship is set for May 19-23 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.
The complete schedule is at csusports.com.