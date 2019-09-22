Cross High School’s football team will carry a .500 record into a rivalry game on Friday.
The Trojans host Lake Marion High School from neighboring Orangeburg County.
“Lake Marion is our cross-county rival,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said. “It’s always a hard-hitting fun game to be a part of. The players know each other so it adds some spice to the game.”
Lake Marion won last season, 16-8, and trails the series by a single game in 15 encounters since 2004.
The Gators opened up with a 59-0 win against Military Magnet Aug. 23 but have been routed in four straight games since, including three straight by shutout.
The latest was a 53-0 loss at C.E. Murray on Friday.
Wright points out Lake Marion has played a tough schedule, including 4-0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4-1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Woodland high schools. Not counting MMA, Lake Marion’s opponents have a combined 12-5 record.
“They are big on the offensive and defensive lines,” Wright said. “The running back is quick and they have some good skill guys. This game will come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes. We look forward to matching up with these guys.”
After Lake Marion, the Trojans host C.E. Murray in their first region game of the season Oct. 4 and travel to Branchville Oct. 11.
The Trojans dropped to 2-2 with a 22-14 loss to Baptist Hill on Friday. It was a hard-fought game from beginning to end.
Cross got touchdowns from Dorian Pinckney and Kaden White. Pinckney scored on a 9-yard run and White recovered a muffed punt in the end zone. Zyrell Eadie accounted for both 2-point conversions for the Trojans.
Andrew Jackson Academy 32,
St. John’s Christian 24
St. John’s Christian dropped to 2-1 on the season with an eight-point loss at AJA on Friday.
Andrew Jackson (4-0) had not given up a point all season but had a battle on its hands with SJCA.
Andrew Jackson won three straight 8-man state titles from 2015-2017 and lost in the championship last season.
St. John’s Christian plays at Palmetto Christian on Friday in Mt. Pleasant. The Cavs defeated PCA 58-8 last season.