The Cross High School girls basketball team split a pair of matchups in the second week of the regular season.
The Lady Trojans coasted past Class A Calhoun County, 58-33, on Dec. 10 and fell to Class 5A Cane Bay, 54-39, the next night. Cane Bay jumped out to a 14-7 lead after a quarter and led 29-14 at the break.
“We didn’t have the energy at the start of the (Cane Bay) game that we needed for the second game of back-to-back games,” Cross coach Reese Felder said. “I believe we started listening too much to how good we can be. This was a great lesson for us that I hope pays off down the road.”
When playing somebody their own size against Calhoun County, Lauren Middleton poured in a game-high 26 points and pulled down six rebounds for Felder's team. Taia Gattis added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Nadia President contributed 10 points and six assists.
“We played with great effort,” Felder said. “I saw many things we need to clean up and get better at but we had great intensity in our home opener against a well-coached team. That’s all I can ask for right now this early in the season.”
Cross (2-2) hosts Royal Live Oaks on Dec. 18 and rival Timberland on Dec. 20. The Lady Trojans defeated Timberland, 57-25, on Dec. 6 in St. Stephen.