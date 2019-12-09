The Cross High School girls basketball team was shorthanded in a season-opening loss to Cane Bay High School Dec. 3 but came back with a vengeance to win their second game Dec. 6.
The Lady Trojans raced out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter and coasted past Timberland High School, 57-25, in St. Stephen.
“My expectations are to hopefully compete within our region,” Cross coach Reese Felder said. “We’ve got the defending state champion in our region. If we can compete with the likes of Scotts Branch, C.E. Murray and Bethune-Bowman, that can prepare us well for the postseason. We’ve got to continue to develop and improve on the things we’re working on.”
Cross hosts Calhoun County Dec. 10 and gets a rematch at home against Cane Bay Dec. 11. They host Royal Live Oaks Dec. 18 and Timberland Dec. 20.
Felder’s team was without three players, one starter, in a 47-35 loss to Cane Bay but used defense to gain control of Timberland.
“We put pressure on them and did some things we had been working on,” Felder said.
Camryn Salters led Timberland with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Gadson added four points and eight rebounds for the Lady Wolves.
In the boys game, Cross won 53-49.
Cross’s girls have one returning starter off last year’s team, junior forward Taia Gattis. She averaged nearly a double-double last season. Another would-be returning starter, junior point guard Jah’laya Vega-Velez, is out after having knee surgery and is questionable for the rest of the season. She was the second leading scorer last year.
The Lady Trojans start three middle schoolers, including seventh-grader Nadia President. President runs the point and averages double digits in points.
Seventh-grader Lauren Middleton is the shooting guard and leads in scoring this season. Guard Diamonique Nelson is an eighth grader. Freshman Melanay Taylor is a forward.
More team members are senior forward Lauryn Wilson, freshman guard Tranice Smalls, Amaarii Nelson, junior forward Dynashia Gilliard and freshman forward Zericka Perry.
“I believe this team is capable of making a deep playoff run if everything comes together,” Felder said. “We’ve got to stay healthy and everybody has to buy in to the process.”