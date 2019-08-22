The winningest high school football coach in the Lowcountry returns a veteran team to the gridiron in 2019.
The Timberland Wolves are in their 19th campaign with Coach Art Craig at the helm. Last fall, Timberland finished with a 9-3 mark and advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
“This group has been really committed to what we want,” Craig said. “They’ve put in time in the weight room. I thought we had one of the better summers we’ve had in a while. It’s probably been the first time in four or five years we’ve had every single starter at every single practice. They haven’t missed for any reason.”
Craig recorded his 200th career win in late September of 2017 and the Wolves have 13 region titles and two state championships in a 14-year stretch. In St. Stephen, they know the Wolves are almost always going to make a good run in the fall.
“One thing that helps us is we have a lot of consistency on our coaching staff,” Craig said. “We don’t have a lot of turnover. In a lot of cases, when we do hire we get to hire from within. They know we want to win but understand as a staff we care for them. We work our kids extremely hard. It’s not easy playing football at Timberland.”
For Craig and company, it’s always been a case of getting everything they can out of their players. Their older group is out front as the curtains come up on a new season.
“I don’t know where we’re going to end up this year but I know this senior group has done a good job leading us,” Craig said. “This group here has been as fun a group to coach as that 2014 team (which won a state championship).”
The Wolves bring back starters at 13 positions, including six from a defensive unit that pitched six shutouts in 2018.
Junior linemen Sam Moultrie and Jamaal McKinney are the anchors up front. Moultrie made 95 tackles and McKinney 49, with 37 tackles for loss and 19 sacks between them as sophomores.
Led by senior Matt Williamson, who made 89 stops last season, the Wolves bring back three players on the second level. Senior linebacker Jaleen Richardson was in on 57 tackles in 2018 and senior Emanuel Moultrie is a returner too.
Senior cornerback Jamal Williams is a returning starter on the back end of the defense.
New projected starters on defense are junior lineman Jaylan Jefferson, junior linebacker Chris Williams, senior linebacker Dominick Milligan, junior cornerback Elden Samuel-Wells and sophomore safety Roman Wadford.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Wolves look particularly tough up front with four returning starters. McKinney and senior Keyon Bishop are back at the tackle spots while senior center Javar Jenkins and sophomore Tyreke Giles have starts under their belt.
Sam Moultrie is another starter at guard.
Senior running backs Matt Williamson and Jamari Nelson are veterans toting the rock for the Wolves. Williamson had 650 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2018 while Nelson went for 617 yards and seven touchdowns rushing while hauling in a pair of touchdown passes.
Senior quarterback James Alston is back as the point man after starting early as a sophomore. He missed most of last season with a knee injury.
“You can see him knocking off the rust,” Craig said.
Senior Ricardo Jenkins and sophomore Jaquez Prioleau are listed as the receivers and Milligan the tight end.
Craig said the Wolves may do more work out of the shotgun to take advantage of their speed in the quick passing game. Spreading things out a little bit gives them a better opportunity to move the ball effectively against higher caliber teams.
On special teams, freshman Hayden Redders is set to placekick along with fellow specialists Richardson at punter and Sam Moultrie as the kickoff man.
The Wolves begin the season with a home clash against Stratford on Aug. 23. The Class 5A Knights won the matchup 21-6 in 2018.
Timberland travels to Charlotte Latin on Aug. 30.
“Being that we’re not very deep, staying healthy is extremely important for us,” Craig said. “I think they can do whatever they want to do. They’re close-knit. I’m not going to say they’re going to win a state championship but if we’re healthy around Week 7 or Week 8, I think we can make as much noise as anybody else can.”