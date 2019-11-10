The St. John’s Christian football team extended its win streak to seven games and recorded a postseason victory for the first time since 2016.
The Cavaliers took out Clarendon Hall, 44-32, in a hard-fought battle to the end in Moncks Corner Friday. St. John’s Christian (9-1) moves on to the SCISA 8-man semifinals and travels to Richard Winn Friday.
The Eagles (8-1) defeated Holly Hill Academy 36-14 in their playoff opener. Their only loss is to Clarendon Hall, 42-40, Sept. 27.
“They’re a really good team and so are we,” St. John’s Christian coach John McCall said. “They’re big and physical. It’s going to be a challenge for us. No doubt about it. It’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to take a good week of preparation.”
The winner will tangle with either Andrew Jackson Academy or Palmetto Christian for the 8-man title Nov. 22 at a neutral site. St. John's Christian last played for a SCISA crown in 2012.
Richard Winn averages 49.2 points and allows 19.1 points per game. St. John’s Christian averages 46.5 points and allows 27.5 per game.
“Their quarterback and tailback are downhill runners,” McCall said. “They run hard. They play hard. They’re different from Clarendon Hall. (The Saints) are very good in space. Richard Winn wants to grind you down.”
McCall likes the fact the Cavaliers have to travel to Winnsboro for the matchup.
“I think we’ve played better on the road, especially in the first quarter,” McCall said. “I’m pretty good going away. I’ve had teams do it the opposite in the past but this team likes to go on the road.”
In its playoff win, St. John’s Christian fell behind 20-14 in the first half before scoring 30 of the next 36 points to take a comfortable lead, 44-26, in the fourth quarter. The Saints cut their deficit to 44-32 with under three minutes left and recovered an onside kick. However, Fletcher Law made an interception to seal it for McCall's team.
“We wanted to control the clock and keep the ball away from their high-powered offense once we got the lead,” McCall said. “We played physical.”
Junior Corey Moraux led the Cavs with huge plays on both sides of the ball. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and turned two slant routes into scores on offense.
“He was by far the MVP,” McCall said. “Corey played as well as you could ask a kid to play, obviously.”