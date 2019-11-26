The Carolina Spartans minor league football team released its 2020 schedule.
The Spartans are in their second year in the Independent American Football League and play home games at Cainhoy Elementary School. They are in the IAFL's South Carolina-Georgia Region
“The league didn't do us any favors with this year's schedule,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “We play the 2018 champion, last year's runner up, another 2019 playoff team plus two teams that beat us last season. That accounts for six games out of an eight- game schedule."
The Spartans kick off the season Feb. 22 at home against the Garden City Seahawks, the 2018 IAFL champion, in the first meeting between the two.
They travel to Columbia to tangle with the Palmetto Hurricanes Feb. 29 and host the Hurricanes later in the season on April 18.
The Camden Gators visit the Spartans March 7 and the Spartans make a return trip to Camden April 25.
The only regular season game scheduled outside the Palmetto State is March 14 at the Savannah Titans, followed by a road trip to the Hilton Head Sharks March 21.
The Spartans host the Sumter Sharks on April 4. The Sharks played for the IAFL championship last season.
The postseason opens May 9 and the championship game is set for June 20 at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
The IAFL is composed of nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The Atlanta Metro Horsemen are the defending champions.
Players or coaches interested in an opportunity with the Spartans should e-mail Jackson at spartansfootball@yahoo.com or call Jackson at (843) 478-8986.
The team practices at 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Westview Middle School.